Israel’s undercover drone network targets Basij forces inside Iran

A series of drone explosions in Iran’s capital, Tehran, over the past three days has drawn attention to what international reports describe as Israel’s covert drone operations inside the country. Since March 11, multiple drone attacks have struck checkpoints and bases of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force across at least four districts of Tehran.

Small drones reportedly approach Basij personnel before detonating. So far, about 30 Basij members have been killed and nearly 70 others injured. Similar strikes have also targeted the Basij headquarters, suggesting a consistent pattern in both the method and the target of these attacks.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of these developments, examining the possible presence of Israeli undercover drone bases within Iran and the strategic implications of these strikes on Tehran’s internal security apparatus.

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The Basij paramilitary force holds significant importance within Iran’s security structure and has historically played a role in suppressing internal dissent. The force has also been associated with the influence of Iran’s current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. However, during the ongoing conflict that began on February 28, the Basij force in Tehran has reportedly been tasked with preventing civilians from leaving the city. According to the analysis, keeping civilians within urban areas could limit the scale of bombing by the United States and Israel due to concerns over civilian casualties, effectively turning residents into a form of human shield.

Reports suggest that Israel’s drone attacks are aimed at disrupting this strategy. Questions have arisen about how small drones could travel nearly 1,000 kilometers from Israel into Iran and why Iranian defenses have not intercepted them. According to international media reports cited in the analysis, these drones may not be launched from Israel itself but from covert bases located inside Iran. These bases are believed to be mobile units disguised as large trucks that move from one location to another. Once the location of Basij personnel is identified, drones are launched from these vehicles to carry out strikes.

The drones used in these operations are believed to rely on image recognition technology. The system allows drones to identify targets through pre-loaded visual data. Because the Basij force includes thousands of members, instead of individual photographs, information related to the color and design of Basij uniforms is reportedly fed into the system. AI-enabled cameras on the drones can then detect these uniform patterns and guide the drone toward the target before detonation.

The concept of covert operations and delayed-action technology has appeared in previous conflicts as well. During the 2024 conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah over Gaza, pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah militants reportedly exploded, resulting in hundreds of casualties and thousands of injuries. According to reports referenced in the analysis, those devices had been supplied years earlier and were activated later during the conflict.

Intelligence experts cited in the analysis suggest that Israel may have begun building an undercover drone infrastructure inside Iran as early as 2010, initially for surveillance of nuclear facilities. Over time, the role of these systems reportedly expanded. In 2021, drones were allegedly used to strike elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). During the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict in 2025, linked to tensions over Gaza, similar drone platforms were reportedly used to target air defense systems and missile launch sites.

Another key question concerns how Israeli intelligence might obtain precise information about Basij deployments. The analysis states that Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, may be relying on multiple intelligence sources. These reportedly include hacked CCTV cameras in Tehran, as well as intercepted communications after mobile phones used by Basij personnel were compromised by Unit 8200, Israel’s cyber intelligence division.

Opposition sentiment within Iran may also play a role. Protests against the Iranian leadership that began in December had been suppressed, but the underlying discontent remains. According to the analysis, some Iranian citizens opposed to the government allegedly share photos of Basij checkpoints and deployments on social media. These images can then be matched with geographic data to identify potential strike locations.

The situation reflects a broader strategic approach described centuries ago in the Arthashastra by Acharya Chanakya, which notes that cooperation from rebels within an enemy’s territory can reveal critical weaknesses and help achieve victory with fewer losses.

Within Iran’s military framework, the Basij force serves as a feeder unit for the IRGC. In times of conflict, Basij members can be mobilized to reinforce IRGC units if casualties occur. The organization also functions as a domestic intelligence network, gathering information across much of the country outside Tehran. Because of these roles, significant losses within the Basij force could weaken both Iran’s military reinforcement capacity and parts of its internal intelligence structure.

Analysts suggest that continued targeting of Basij personnel may also aim to create psychological pressure within the force. Historically, there have been cases in which Basij members were accused of cooperating with foreign intelligence. In 2008, three Basij members reportedly became Mossad agents and were linked to attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists. During the 2025 conflict, eight soldiers allegedly shared information about Iranian military facilities. Iranian authorities have also arrested individuals accused of spying for Mossad within religious and paramilitary circles.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to launch missile attacks toward Israel. In the first 14 days of the current conflict, Iran has carried out 42 major strikes. Despite this escalation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel will achieve all its objectives, suggesting that further strategic developments may still unfold in the ongoing conflict.

