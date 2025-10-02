WATCH: Israel Seizes Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla – Activists Detained And Taken To ‘Unknown’ Locations, Protests Erupt Across Europe

Global Sumud Flotilla: The Israeli government announced that several vessels of the Global-Sumud Flotilla, which they have dubbed as “Hamas-Sumud Flotilla”, have been intercepted and that passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. At least six boats, according to the Israeli media, including Channel 13, have been intercepted so far. More interceptions are likely.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X, “Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

GRETA THUNBERG CAPTURED BY THE IDF pic.twitter.com/L5UpPVuoiZ — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GSMFlotilla) October 1, 2025

The ministry also shared a video showing Thunberg being escorted away. Israel has provided no substantive evidence to support the claim the flotilla is linked to Hamas.

Greta and her friends are safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/PA1ezier9s — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 1, 2025

Activists have called the interception illegal and “piracy”.

The flotilla, however, said that the status of some participants and crew remains unconfirmed. “This is an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians. We call on governments and international institutions to demand their immediate safety and release,” it said in a statement.

LEADER OF #GlobalSumudFlotilla THIAGO AVILA ANSWERS BACK THE IDF AND TELLS THEM TO STAND DOWN!!! pic.twitter.com/cgJo2zUf7I — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GSMFlotilla) October 1, 2025

If you’re watching this I have been illegally detained by Israel, for trying to deliver baby formula, food and medicine to Gaza. Demand our government uphold international law and hold Israel to account. pic.twitter.com/feQZC8tDDK — Kieran Andrieu (@kieran_andrieu) October 1, 2025

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israel of “attacking” the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters and “abducting” those on board. The group described the incident as “piracy” and “kidnapping”.

“People of conscience have been abducted. The flotilla broke no laws. What is illegal is Israel’s genocide, Israel’s illegal blockade of Gaza and Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon. Unarmed people of conscience, abducted in international waters. This is piracy. This is kidnapping. The flotilla did not break any laws. What is unlawful is: genocide, the deadly blockade of Gaza, the use of starvation as a weapon of war and the piracy of civilian vessels and abduction of all those on board,” its statement read.

The coalition urged supporters to pressure governments to act. “Demand your government cut ties with Israel,” it urged.

Turkiye has condemned the interception and described it a “terrorist act”. Earlier this week, flight data showed that Turkiye, alongside Spain, Italy and Greece, was monitoring the flotilla.

Tracking websites indicated that three long-endurance drones from Corlu airbase circled over the ships for three days.

Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned Israel’s interception of the flotilla, calling it “a flagrant breach of international law”. “Israel has illegally intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla. This disgraceful assault is a flagrant breach of international law. It is an affront to our common human decency. And it is a further denigration of the Palestinian people, who are being starved to death by Israel,” he posted on X.

He criticised the UK government for ignoring warnings that the flotilla would be targeted. “Once again, we call on the government to defend international law, impose widespread sanctions and stop arming Israel,” he added.

Corbyn concluded, “History will side with the flotilla – and their bravery will only inspire more people to join our global movement for Palestine.”

History will side with the flotilla. pic.twitter.com/UlpwWTLexn — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 1, 2025

Protests erupted across Italy following reports of the flotilla interception. Demonstrators blocked train traffic at the main railway station in Naples, while the police surrounded the Termini station in Rome.

Protests erupt in Naples, Italy over the intercept of the #GlobalSumudFlotilla. Workers in Naples say they are shutting down everything!#GlobalSumudFilotilla pic.twitter.com/ARrS7uEqCj — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GSMFlotilla) October 1, 2025

Italian trade unions called for a strike in protest of the flotilla’s treatment. The Confederazione Generale Italiana del Lavoro (Italian General Confederation of Labour or CGIL) said, “The aggression against civilian ships that were carrying Italian citizens is an extremely serious matter.”

The union said the strike would be joined by other smaller unions.

In Genoa, the Unione Sindacale di Base, which translates to Base Trade Union (USB) in English, called for protesters to gather at 10 p.m. at one of the main port entrances. Earlier this month, the grassroots USB organised a general strike on September 22 in support of Gaza and the flotilla.

Legal experts warned of uncertain outcomes for detained activists. Hassan Jabareen, director of the legal centre Adalah, explained to Al Jazeera, “The law says within 72 hours you are allowed to deport them; however, if you want to arrest them, you must bring them before the court within 96 hours.”

He cautioned that the response from Israel remains unclear. “If they arrest and detain them, it can lead to a losing situation, because media coverage will continue as long as they are in custody. If you bring them to court, the international media will continue to cover, and they will cover the legal argument for that,” he added.

He also highlighted that the Israeli holiday Yom Kippur could delay any legal proceedings.

US activist Leila Hegazy, aboard one of the Sumud flotilla vessels, posted a pre-recorded video online. She stated that she has been “kidnapped by the Israeli occupation forces and brought to Israel against (her) will”.

“Please understand that this is an illegal act under international law and should be treated as such. I ask you all to pressure the United States government to end its complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and also to ensure the safe return of every humanitarian on this mission,” she added.

Earlier, Israel repeatedly demanded that the Global Sumud Flotilla hand over its aid, claiming it would distribute it to Gaza. The flotilla refused, citing Israel’s restriction of UN aid and allegations of using starvation as a weapon of war.

International laws of the sea prohibit naval blockades that cause civilian starvation and require safe passage for humanitarian aid.

Israel accused the flotilla of provocation after refusing offers to hand over humanitarian supplies. Aid aboard the vessels could save the lives of children suffering from malnutrition due to restricted access to food and medicine.

Videos released by both Israel and the Global Sumud Flotilla show communications between the Israeli navy and flotilla representatives. The Israeli Foreign Ministry video shows an officer instructing the flotilla to dock at Ashdod for a security inspection.

The flotilla’s response video featured steering committee member Thiago Avila, “You say that we are entering an active warzone. You are saying that we are entering a place where you are committing war crimes. This is against international law. Once again, the International Court of Justice made a provisional ruling that any attempt to hinder a humanitarian mission to Gaza is prohibited by international law, and (the flotilla) is complying with the request to make you accountable for the crime of genocide. It is our moral duty to refuse any attempt of an occupying force to control humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza who have … the right to control their own borders. Therefore, we do not recognise you as a legitimate agent to bring aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Looking back, Freedom Flotilla III in 2015 was the third attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Israeli forces intercepted the Swedish-flagged Marianne of Gothenburg about 100 nautical miles from Gaza, detaining and later deporting activists, with some crew members held for six days.