Israel Strikes 130 Targets Across Gaza In Intensified Anti-Terror Campaign

Israeli forces struck around 130 terror targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as the military intensified its operations against Hamas and other terror groups, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday. Ground forces conducted raids and strikes throughout the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, combat teams uncovered weapons and equipment in Khan Yunis and destroyed terror tunnels in Rafah's Jenina neighborhood.

In Gaza City in the northern area of the Strip, soldiers eliminated terrorists and dismantled observation posts and terror installations.

Forces also destroyed an explosives depot, hit several Hamas buildings, and engaged terrorists in the areas of Jabaliya and Daraj-Tuffah.

The IDF said the air force, with support from ground troops, carried out airstrikes on command centers, weapons storage sites, rocket launchers, and terrorist squads.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the US blamed Hamas for a grenade attack that wounded two American aid workers in southern Gaza on Saturday. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said the explosives, packed with ball bearings, were thrown at a distribution site, calling it a Hamas-led assault. Netanyahu condemned the incident as a terror attack, while Washington cited it as proof of Hamas's depravity.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead.