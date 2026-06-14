/Israel strikes Beirut suburbs ahead of anticipated US-Iran deal

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have launched fresh strikes on the Hezbollah command center in Dahieh, Beirut, on Sunday after the Hezbollah launched aerial threats toward Israel. According to Israeli authorities, the command center was allegedly used by Hezbollah operatives to coordinate and facilitate attacks against Israeli civilians and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel deployed in southern Lebanon.
Israeli officials stated that precautionary measures were taken before the operation to minimize the risk of civilian casualties and reduce harm to non-combatants.
STRUCK: A Hezbollah command center in Dahieh, Beirut, following their launch of aerial targets toward Israel.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2026
The command center was used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.
Prior to the…
The renewed strikes come amid the anticipated US-Iran peace deal, announced earlier by US President Donald Trump.
The United States and Iran are reportedly on the verge of reaching a nuclear agreement that would require Tehran to scale back critical parts of its nuclear programme, hand over enriched nuclear material, and accept a long-term international inspection framework in return for gradual economic relief, according to the Donald Trump administration.
A senior US administration official said on Friday that negotiators have made significant headway and could sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within the next few days, although some issues remain unresolved.
“We expect this agreement to be signed in the coming days,” the official said, placing the likelihood of a deal at around 80–85 per cent, while noting that discussions are still ongoing.
If concluded, the agreement would mark one of the most comprehensive efforts yet to resolve tensions between Washington and Tehran following months of diplomatic engagement, economic pressure and regional security concerns.
According to the official, the proposed deal would help restore regional maritime trade routes, dismantle key components of Iran’s nuclear programme, remove enriched nuclear material from the country, and establish a verification-based framework aimed at promoting regional stability.
The administration described the agreement as fulfilling the primary objectives laid out by President Donald Trump regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
A key element of the proposed framework is Iran’s pledge to permanently refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons. Tehran would also be required to eliminate highly enriched nuclear material that could potentially be used for military purposes.
US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social Post on June 13, announced that a peace deal with Iran will be signed on June 14, with the Strait of Hormuz opening for all after the signing. “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had,” said Trump.
Similar hints were given by mediator Pakistan, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in an X post said, “We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week.”
Although Iran has yet to make a final decision on the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending tensions with the United States and Israel, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.
Fars reported that Iranian authorities are still assessing the political, legal, and technical aspects of the proposal before reaching a conclusion.
Meanwhile, a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States following talks held last week, local media reported.
According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the delegation is reviewing recent progress in the diplomatic process and has already held discussions with Iranian officials.
ISNA reported that the delegation is led by an adviser to Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The visit is part of ongoing efforts to facilitate communication between Tehran and Washington regarding a proposed MoU designed to bring an end to the conflict.
(with agencies input)
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