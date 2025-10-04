Israeli forces carried out fresh airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least six people, according to local authorities, despite calls from US President Donald Trump to halt the offensive following Hamas’ apparent acceptance of key terms in a proposed peace plan.

Medical workers and local officials reported that four people were killed in a house in Gaza City, while two others died in Khan Younis, in the south of the territory.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel was preparing for the “immediate implementation” of the first stage of President Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which includes the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Shortly after the announcement, Israeli media reported that the government had instructed the military to scale back offensive operations in Gaza. However, a statement from the Israeli military chief of staff confirmed forces had been told to increase readiness for the plan’s implementation, without explicitly referencing any reduction in military action.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, responded positively to Trump's initiative ahead of a deadline set by the US President for Sunday, warning of “grave consequences” if the group refused.

President Trump, who has positioned himself as a potential broker of Middle East peace, said on Friday that he believed Hamas was now ready for a long-term solution.

“Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding,

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

Trump has heavily invested political capital in resolving the conflict, which has spanned nearly two years, left tens of thousands dead, and led to growing international criticism of Israel.

Netanyahu’s office responded by confirming Israel would continue to coordinate closely with the United States.

“Israel will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision,” the statement said.

Domestically, Netanyahu faces mounting pressure. Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza issued a fresh appeal urging the government “to immediately order negotiations for the return of all hostages.” Public discontent has grown over the war’s duration and human toll, while hardline members of Netanyahu's coalition insist military pressure must be maintained.

The conflict began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israel claims 48 hostages remain, with 20 still alive.

In retaliation, Israel launched a sweeping military campaign that has killed more than 66,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to local health authorities. Large swathes of the enclave have been destroyed, while severe aid restrictions have led to famine in some areas and a humanitarian crisis across the strip.

(With inputs from agencies)