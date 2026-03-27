Israel strikes 'heart of Tehran'; Trump claims Iranian missile power down to 9%

Israel Defence Forces on Friday said they had carried out strikes on "infrastructure" targets in Tehran.

In a statement, the IDF said: "The IDF completed a wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran. A short while ago, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran. Details to follow."

Meanwhile, despite President Trump indicating that talks or pauses in certain strikes are under consideration, Washington is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to West Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

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This comes as Trump has ordered 1,500 troops to initially deploy to the Middle East. They are joining Marines and other forces already stationed in the region, amid preparations for possible rapid-response or ground operations.

Meanwhile, Trump continues with his rhetoric, stating that the US has won the war, all the while Iran steadfastly refuses to surrender and says it will fight until complete victory.

"We have already won the war, militarily. We have totally won the war," Trump said during the interview with Fox News, asserting that US-led operations had neutralised key elements of Iran's military infrastructure and capabilities.

Trump also claimed that the United States had damaged the Iranian navy and that Iranian missile capability was cut to 9%.

"We knocked out their navy, we knocked out their air force, and we knocked out most of their missiles. They are down to about 9%. We knocked out their missile launchers, which is a big deal because without the missile launchers, the missiles don't do very well," he added, highlighting what he described as a near collapse of Iranian military strength.

West Asia War: Iran vs US-Israel war

The war, now in its fourth week, is rapidly expanding from a military standoff into a potential global energy crisis, with Iran threatening to choke two of the world's most critical oil shipping lanes. Iran claims it has the legal right to restrict or block vessels linked to its "enemies" from transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has stated that the strait would remain open to "non-hostile" or "friendly" nations, including China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iraq, but could be closed to adversaries.

Iran is now threatening to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a narrow 29 km channel between Yemen and Africa, carrying about 12% of globally shipped oil. Iranian military sources warn that if the US or its allies move against Iranian islands or naval forces, Iran will "open new fronts" targeting this strait.