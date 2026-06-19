/Israel strikes ‘Hezbollah targets’ in southern Lebanon despite US criticism, 16 dead

Israel launched fresh strikes on ‘Hezbollah targets’ in Southern Lebanon, killing around 16 people. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it conducted airstrikes overnight and continued targeting Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon. Israel described the attacks as a response to repeated ceasefire violations by the Iran-backed group.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that at least 16 people were killed in the Israeli strikes. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.
According to a report by Al Jazeera, nine people died in an airstrike on the village of Tayr Debba, three were killed in Deir Qanoun en-Nahr, and at least one person lost their life in the city of Tyre.
On Wednesday evening, another Israeli strike hit the village of Deir ez-Zahrani, targeting a mosque and a nearby clinic, killing at least three more people.
Earlier today, US Vice President JD Vance, in a press briefing, criticised Israel for its criticism of the US-Iran deal. A significant portion of Vance's remarks focused on Lebanon, where he said the US administration was trying to reduce violence involving Hezbollah and Israel.
"We expect Hezbollah is not going to be firing rockets and firing drones at the Israelis," he said. At the same time, Vance said Israel also had responsibilities under the broader peace framework.
"We also expect that the Israelis are not going to be going wild in Lebanon."
Vance acknowledged that ceasefires in the region are often imperfect.
"The President of the United States said this a couple of weeks ago, that a ceasefire in that region of the world just means they're shooting a little bit less at each other than they were before."
Still, Vance said violence had declined significantly and diplomacy was producing results.
To the members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition who have publicly attacked the agreement, JD Vance said, “Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment.”
“If I were in the Israeli cabinet, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally Israel has left in the world.”
Vance also emphasised the substantial American military support provided to Israel during the conflict.
“Over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland were built by American hands and paid for by American taxpayers,” he said.
On the signed MoU with Iran, Vance described it as part of a larger effort to reduce Iranian support for armed groups across the region and strengthen state institutions.
“What this agreement does fundamentally is require Iran to behave like a normal country,” he said. “And if they do, that’s a great thing for everybody,” further added the US President.
The deal comes as the United States tries to contain tensions stretching from the Gulf to the eastern Mediterranean.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has been a dominant force in Lebanon for decades and remains a major security concern for Israel. For years, the United States has supported Israel’s security while also backing efforts to strengthen Lebanon’s state institutions and prevent a wider regional war.
(with agencies input)
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