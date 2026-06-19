Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Israel strikes ‘Hezbollah targets’ in southern Lebanon despite US criticism, 16 dead

Israel strikes ‘Hezbollah targets’ in southern Lebanon despite US criticism, 16 dead

Earleir today, US Vice President JD Vance said, 'We also expect that the Israelis are not going to be going wild in Lebanon.'

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Israel strikes ‘Hezbollah targets’ in southern Lebanon despite US criticism, 16 dead
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Real story behind Shreyas Talpade's Iqbal: 'Indian Wasim Akram' Baba Sidhaye
Iqbal movie real life story4 min ago
2
Auto news4 min ago
3
Modi-Trump meeting12 min ago
4
AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 202619 min ago
5
Father's Day 202627 min ago