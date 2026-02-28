NewsWorldBREAKING | Israel strikes Iran: IDF confirms preemptive offensive; Israel Katz declares national state of emergency
BREAKING | Israel strikes Iran: IDF confirms preemptive offensive; Israel Katz declares national state of emergency
The IDF has launched a massive preemptive strike against military targets in Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz declares a nationwide state of emergency as Israel braces for immediate retaliation.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a large-scale military operation against Iran, describing the move as a "preemptive strike" to neutralize immediate threats. Following the commencement of the aerial campaign, Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a "special state of emergency" effective across the entire territory of Israel.
