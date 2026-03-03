Israel strikes Iran’s presidential complex and security council site in overnight raid

Israel said its air force carried out overnight strikes on major government facilities in Iran, including the presidential complex and a building associated with the country’s top security authority.

In a statement posted on X, the Israel Defense Forces said it had targeted what it described as the “Iranian Regime’s Leadership Compound”, calling it the central headquarters of Iran’s leadership.

“The Iranian Regime’s Leadership Compound -- the central headquarters have been dismantled,” the military wrote.

The Israeli military said the site housed Iran’s most senior decision-making body and was considered one of the most secure locations in the country. The strike was conducted by the Israeli Air Force using what officials described as precise intelligence.

“This command headquarters was one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran. The compound that housed the regime’s most senior forum was struck by the IAF overnight using precise intelligence,” the statement added.

The attack comes amid continued exchanges between the two sides. Iran has launched waves of missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases, following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets that began on Saturday.

The tit-for-tat operations mark a significant escalation in hostilities, now entering their fourth consecutive day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.