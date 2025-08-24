The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday (IST) that it had struck "military targets" belonging to Houthis in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. In a post on X, the IDF stated that the targets included a military site located within the presidential palace complex, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a facility used for fuel storage.

"Multiple military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa, Yemen, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel—all used for the military activity of the Houthi regime," the IDF's post read.

"These strikes were carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel with missiles and UAVs," it added.

"The Houthis, backed by Iran, continue to exploit civilian infrastructure for terror purposes," the post continued.

Missiles In Central Israel

A missile fired from Yemen landed in central Israel without causing casualties, according to IANS, the Israeli military and emergency services said.

Earlier, the IDF had said that the missile appeared to have fragmented in midair, with shrapnel falling near Ben Gurion Airport on Friday, according to Channel 12 News.

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, after smartphone alerts were issued, as per IANS, Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch came hours after Israel said it intercepted a drone fired from Yemen toward villages near the Gaza Strip. No damage or casualties were reported in that incident.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's military intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards central Israel, launched in apparent retaliation for an earlier Israeli strike.

The missile triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other cities, sending residents into shelters and safe rooms in the afternoon as tens of thousands rallied in the streets demanding the release of hostages and an end to the war in Gaza.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

(with IANS inputs)