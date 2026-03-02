Israel targets Beirut after Iran-backed Hezbollah launches rocket attack near Haifa

Israel has bombed Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after Iranian backed militant group Hezbollah carried out a rocket and drone attack on a military base near Haifa in northern Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Lebanese armed group announced early on Monday that its attack was in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in defence of Lebanon and its people” and “in response to the repeated Israeli aggressions.

“The resistance leadership has always affirmed that the continuation of Israeli aggression and the assassination of our leaders, youth and people gives us the right to defend ourselves and respond at the appropriate time and place,” the group said in a statement while referring to the Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

It further said, “The Israeli enemy cannot continue its 15-month-long aggression without a warning response to halt this aggression and withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories.”

Israel also carried out strikes and raids in Southern Lebanon, triggering panic across the region along with the capital Beirut as residents rush to flee.

These tit for tat attacks mark a major escalation in what is becoming a regional conflict between the Unites states and Israel on one side, and Iran and its allies on the other.

Hezbollah, which functions independently of the Lebanese government, was weakened by the 2024 war, during which Israel eliminated most of its military and political leadership. Its capacity to inflict substantial damage on Israel or to meaningfully shift the balance of power in Iran’s favor remains uncertain.

Israel has quickly responded with air strikes in Southern Beirut. Local media also reported that Israel carried out attacks on multiple villages in southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa Valley in the country’s east.

In its statement Israeli military said it was “vigorously attacking Hezbollah” all over the Lebanon.

“The [Israeli military] will act against Hezbollah’s decision to join the campaign, and will not allow the organisation to pose a threat to [Israel] and harm the residents of the north,” it said.

Israel also called on people of over 50 villages in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, including Bint Jbeil, to evacuate their homes.