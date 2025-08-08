Israel To Britain To Ukraine – Why 19 Countries Want To Buy This Deadly Missile

Washington: The United States has signed a defence agreement worth $3.5 billion with 19 countries for the supply of AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). This is the largest single deal for the missile so far. Israel, Ukraine and the United Kingdom are among the buyers. The agreement comes at a time of heightened global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, and with existing AMRAAM stockpiles running low.

The AMRAAM can be fitted to every American fighter jet. It also works with most aircraft used by allied nations. The missile is designed to strike targets beyond visual range. It is also deployed in the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), which can engage threats from the ground.

The NASAMS was developed by Norway’s Kongsberg and Raytheon. It currently protects the United States and is in service in more than a dozen countries. Ukraine has been using it in the war for the past three years.

The missile has seen combat in multiple major conflicts. The U.S. military has used it to shoot down Houthi drones, block drone attacks in Syria and Iraq and protect Israel from Iranian strikes. It can operate in bad weather and engage at any time of day. It travels at a speed of 1,372 metres per second.

Recently, the United States approved the supply of AMRAAM missiles to Egypt for the first time. Until now, Egypt’s F-16s had relied on less capable AIM-7 Sparrow and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles.

The surge in demand has created a need to boost production. Thousands of AMRAAM missiles have been built and around 5,000 have undergone testing. But their heavy use in recent years has depleted reserves. The United States is now investing heavily to speed up manufacturing, with current operations in Ukraine and the Middle East steadily draining missile stocks.