Israel To Make High-Tech Weapons In India: Its Plans Against Pakistan And Turkey Explained

Israel-India Defence Collaboration: India and Israel appear to be entering a chapter in their defence relationship that goes far beyond the familiar buyer-seller dynamic. Officials on both sides believe that the old pattern of simply purchasing weapon systems is slowly fading. Within the coming year, the first signs of this change may become visible on the ground in India.

According to reports, Israel is now exploring the possibility of moving parts of its defence manufacturing chain to India. The idea is that the weapons that Israel presently sends to New Delhi may soon be produced inside India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This includes high-tech drones and several advanced weapons platforms that Tel Aviv is prepared to co-develop with Indian partners.

Visit Triggers Major Move

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This discussion gained momentum last month when India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh travelled to Israel. During the visit, officials held a meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG).

Both countries signed a new memorandum aimed at joint development of advanced weapon systems, co-production of defence platforms and the sharing of critical technologies in artificial intelligence, cyber systems, research and development and military training.

Israel To Manufacture High-Tech Weapons In India

A report in The Hindu Business Line, citing the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv and senior Israeli government sources, confirmed that both governments are working on a model that combines Israel’s innovation ecosystem with India’s engineering strength. The goal is to create “Make in India for the world” defence products.

A senior Indian diplomat said people will begin seeing the impact of this move within six months to a year. For India, this is important. Over the past decade, Israel has already transferred several crucial technologies to India. Systems like the Barak-8 air defence shield and multiple categories of Israeli drones are already being manufactured within the country.

Why Israel Is Looking At India

India’s long-standing reliance on Russia served it well for decades. Moscow supplied everything to New Delhi, from fighter jets to submarines, tanks and long-range missiles. But in recent years, India has reduced its dependence on Moscow. At the same time, it has strengthened defence cooperation with Israel and France.

Experts believe Israel, being a small country with limited strategic depth, often worries that its defence facilities could become targets during wartime. This vulnerability has pushed its companies to look for a reliable partner abroad.

India offers both the scale and the stability they need.

India’s Defence Policy Takes A New Turn

India, too, has changed the way it approaches defence purchases. New Delhi no longer wants to simply buy finished platforms. The focus now is on technology transfer, local manufacturing and long-term capability building.

Several joint projects are already on the table such as production of Javelin anti-tank missiles, manufacturing of Stryker armoured vehicles and the integration of MQ-9B drones into India’s armed forces.

The idea is to build advanced weapons inside India so that the country can eventually develop its own systems and export them, just as it has done with the BrahMos missile and Akash air defence systems.

Israel Eyes India For Long-Term Defence Partnerships

Israeli officials have said they are looking for Indian partners for UAV-mounted missiles, loitering munitions, air defence systems, radars and communication networks.

During discussions, Elbit Systems’ corporate offset Manager Orimagel described India’s investment environment as “Alice in Wonderland”, while praising the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) for becoming more business-friendly.

A FICCI representative also told Israeli officials that India is committed to making defence production easier and that the new DPP will be positive for intellectual property rights and transfer pricing rules.

India’s Huge Defence Demand Drives Growth

Israel has also been informed that India is likely to buy weapon systems worth more than USD 250 billion over the next 10 years. Meeting this demand will require a clear plan and strong industrial partnerships.

During the first decade of this century, Israel transferred military equipment and systems worth nearly USD 10 billion to India. The new move of manufacturing weapons within India shows an even closer level of cooperation.

A Strategic Signal To Pakistan, Turkey

Israel’s move carries strategic weight. Pakistan and Turkey have recently discussed joint drone-production activities, and the latter has been trying to expand its defence footprint in the region.

If Israel relocates major segments of its defence manufacturing to India, experts say it will be a powerful message to both Islamabad and Ankara. For New Delhi, it reinforces India’s position as a trusted and long-term security partner for some of the world’s most advanced defence innovators.