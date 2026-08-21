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Israel warns Turkey after Syria strikes, says 'red line' crossed

Israel has warned Turkey that its planned military expansion in Syria crossed a 'red line,' following Israeli strikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase near Aleppo. Officials added that while Israel does not want a wider conflict, it will act against moves it sees as a threat.

Written BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 06:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Israel warns Turkey after Syria strikes, says 'red line' crossed
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (on right)

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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