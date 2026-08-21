/Israel warns Turkey after Syria strikes, says 'red line' crossed

Israel has warned Turkey that its planned expansion of military forces in Syria crossed a “red line” and said the warning was followed by Israeli strikes on a Syrian airbase near Aleppo. Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said the action came after intelligence showed Turkey was preparing a major military move that Israel viewed as a serious breach of existing understandings.
“A red line was crossed,” Leiter told The Jerusalem Post, while stressing that Israel was not seeking a wider war with Turkey or Syria.
Israel struck the Abu al-Duhur airbase near Aleppo on Tuesday after what Leiter described as warnings over Turkey’s planned move were not heeded.
Syrian officials said the airfield was hit in at least eight strikes. Satellite images later showed damage to the runways, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a short warning after the strikes: “Israel made the message clear: Don’t.”
Leiter said Israel had received clear intelligence that Turkey planned to expand its military presence in Syria.
He said the alleged move broke understandings reached during the Biden administration that had kept the situation in Syria largely frozen.
“Those who needed to know what was coming knew,” Leiter said, adding that Israel had made clear the move would violate the understandings.
Leiter said those understandings were reaffirmed during a meeting in Paris in January 2026. The meeting included Syrian, US and Israeli officials, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Leiter said Israel currently controls about 78 square miles in Syria as part of a security zone.
He contrasted that with what he described as Turkey’s military presence across about 3,500 square miles in northern Syria, or roughly 5% of Syria’s territory.
“The freeze means that just as the Turks don't move, neither do we - and they don't force us to withdraw,” Leiter said.
Israel says the Turkish expansion would change that balance and create a new security problem.
Despite the latest strikes, Leiter said Israel believes the Syrian government does not want a direct conflict with Israel.
“It is clear to us that the Syrians do not want a confrontation with us,” he said.
Leiter also claimed that Turkey’s planned move may have been imposed on Syria rather than requested by Damascus.
He pointed to conflicting statements after the Israeli strike. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani acknowledged that a Turkish delegation had visited Syria days before the strike, while Turkish officials denied it.
Leiter said Israel was willing to restart direct talks with Syria if conditions allowed.
“The negotiations can be renewed. We want to continue the face-to-face dialogue that we previously held with the Syrians,” he said.
He also said Israel remained open to dialogue with Turkey but sharply criticised statements by Turkish leaders.
Leiter cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s repeated criticism of Israel and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s statement that “Israel is a stain on humanity.”
He also accused Turkey of hosting Hamas leaders and supporting Hamas and Hezbollah, claims that Ankara has disputed in broader regional disputes.
“Under the current circumstances, Turkey cannot be a force that helps calm the region,” Leiter said.
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