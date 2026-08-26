/Israel-Turkey war scare in Syria: What happened at Abu al-Duhur airbase?

Israel-Turkey Tensions: Israel’s airstrike on Syria’s Abu al-Duhur airbase this week came close to a direct clash with Turkey. Turkish forces in the area had received no warning. Israeli jets were heading towards the airbase, and Turkish forces had no information about the incoming aircraft. In absence of the prior notice, they could have scrambled fighter jets if they believed they were under attack.
The incident is important because Turkey and Israel have different plans for Syria. Tel Aviv wants to keep Turkish military equipment away from areas where its forces operate. Ankara is supporting Syria’s new government and wants to help rebuild its military.
Israel carried out strikes on the airbase in Syria this week. The attack came days after Mossad chief Roman Gofman spoke with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani about Turkish military activity in Syria.
Turkish forces at or near the airbase reportedly had no advance warning of the Israeli operation. Israeli aircraft approaching the site therefore created a situation in which Turkish personnel had to identify the incoming aircraft while an Israeli strike was underway.
A mistaken reading of the aircraft movement could have led to a military response. Turkey is a NATO member and has its own fighter aircraft and air-defence systems operating in the region. Israel also has a highly capable air force and conducts regular operations around Syria.
The incident has brought back memories of another dangerous encounter involving Turkey and a foreign military aircraft.
In November 2015, a Russian Su-24 bomber operating near the Turkish-Syrian border was shot down by a Turkish F-16. Ankara said the Russian aircraft had entered its airspace and that it had issued 10 warnings within five minutes.
Moscow rejected the claim and said the bomber had not left Syrian airspace. The incident became one of the most serious military confrontations between a NATO country and Russia in decades.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the downing of the aircraft as a "stab in the back". Relations between Moscow and Ankara suffered for months after the incident before the two countries began repairing ties.
That history makes air activity around Syria particularly sensitive. A military aircraft entering an area where another country's forces are operating can create very little time for identification and communication.
The latest incident comes as Israel and Turkey are developing different security priorities in Syria.
Israel wants an airspace around its operations and has opposed the deployment of Turkish weapons and air-defence systems close to areas where Israeli aircraft operate. Ankara has been supporting Syria's new administration and wants to help rebuild the country's military institutions.
The Syrian government is also trying to rebuild its armed forces after years of civil war. President Ahmed al-Sharaa came to power in 2024 and has worked to bring former armed groups into a single state military while establishing relations with other countries.
Turkey's role in that process has given it a direct security interest in what happens at Syrian military bases. Israeli strikes on those facilities can therefore affect Turkish plans in Syria.
The Syrian military's attitude towards Israel adds another layer to the situation.
Recently released footage from the Damascus Citadel showed Syrian Arab Army soldiers marching in formation and chanting threats against Israel. One chant included the words, "I am coming for you Jew, making ammunition out of body and making rivers out of your blood."
The footage was presented as a response to the Gaza war. It also shows the difficulty facing the Syrian government as it tries to bring different armed groups into a unified national military.
Many of the forces being brought into Syria's new army have backgrounds in armed factions that fought during the country's long civil war. Anti-Israel sentiment is also common among several groups that have joined the new security structure.
Damascus wants to bring these different armed groups under state control as part of building a national army. Israel sees hostile Syrian forces as a direct security threat.
The Abu al-Duhur strike therefore took place in a region where Israeli aircraft, Turkish military personnel and Syria's emerging armed forces all have overlapping interests. The earlier call between Israeli and Syrian officials shows that communication channels existed before the attack. The lack of advance notice to Turkish forces added another risk to a crowded military environment.
The 2015 Russian aircraft incident showed how fast a misunderstanding in Syrian airspace can turn into a military confrontation. The incident has placed Turkey in a similar set of risks as Israel continues to carry out operations in Syria and Ankara increases its military role there.
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