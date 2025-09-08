Israel: Two Gunmen Neutralised After Shooting In East Jerusalem; At Least 15 Injured
Preliminary reports cited by local media indicated that at least two attackers were involved in carrying out the shooting before being neutralised by police.
At least 15 people were wounded in a shooting incident in east Jerusalem on Monday, before Israeli security forces neutralised the assailants, as per media reports.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the assailants or provided further details on their possible affiliation. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.
(This is a breaking news story.)
