Rapes, strip-downs, and torture: The UN detainee report that just blew up Israel's global relations

With the release of the UN report, a serious diplomatic crisis has erupted between Israel and the global body. The report, as per allegations, claimed that there have been serious incidents of sexual violence, abuse, and humiliations of Palestinian detainees through the Israeli security force. Consequently, Israel strongly objected to the report and declared the termination of its cooperation with the office of the UN Secretary-General.

Dozens of verified incidents of sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners identified

As claimed by the UN report, there has been a series of sexual harassments, assaults, and other violations recorded during the imprisonment of Palestinian detainees during the year 2025. According to the report, the team of investigators found 31 verified cases where there have been incidents of rape, attempts to rape, assaults of genital areas, stripping of detainees, humiliated strip searches, and prolonged psychological tortures.

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Moreover, it was revealed in the report that male detainees were mostly subjected to physical attacks, whereas women were constantly threatened with rape, forced undressing, and sexual harassment through threats.

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Journalists and human rights activists among those identified as victims

According to the UN, violations were committed in several places of detention, military bases, and secure prisons. In the probe, the locations included the Sde Teiman detention facility and the Etzion detention center, as well as the prisons of Megiddo, Ofer, Ramla, and Nafha.

In addition, the document revealed that media reporters and activists of human rights were subjected to the mistreatment. As UN investigators mentioned, their investigation was greatly hindered by the lack of permission to access various facilities in order to verify other cases of abuse. Speaking about the findings, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the seriousness of accusations made concerning torture required international responsibility.

'Shameful and absurd': Israel suspends cooperation with Guterres

The reaction of Israeli officials was harsh and rapid. The UN ambassador of Israel, Danny Danon, sent a sharp message to Guterres’s office, saying, "We will no longer cooperate with you." The ambassador stressed that placing Israeli servicemen in the same list with Hamas terrorists was absolutely wrong and outrageous.

In line with this, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs blasted the publication as "shameful and absurd," referring to the UN as an "outright political institution obsessed with attacking Israel." In a formal statement, the Israeli government stated that it will stop working together with Guterres’ office until a new Secretary-General takes over leadership at the UN.

UN holds its ground amid growing Gaza crisis

Notwithstanding this diplomatic row, the UN has held its ground regarding the document's findings. According to a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, there will be no revision of the contents in the document, and "the Secretary-General stands by his report."

This crisis has further escalated tensions between Israel and international bodies during this crucial time in which the nation faces worldwide criticism of its military operations against Gaza and the detention of many Palestinians.

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