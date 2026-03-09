Israel unlawfully used White Phosphorus weapons in Lebanon, claims Human Right Watch

As the conflict in West Asia escalates, Human Rights Watch reports that it has verified the use of incendiary weapons over residential areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military unlawfully used artillery-fired white phosphorus munitions over homes on March 3, 2026, in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor, Human Rights Watch said today.

Human Rights Watch said it had verified and geolocated eight images showing airburst white phosphorus munitions being used over a residential area of the town, with civil defence workers responding to fires in at least two homes and one vehicle in the vicinity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The Israeli military’s unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming and will have dire consequences for civilians," said Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, adding, "The incendiary effects of white phosphorous can cause death or cruel injuries that result in lifelong suffering.”

What is White phosphorous

White phosphorus is a chemical substance used in artillery shells, bombs, and rockets that ignites when exposed to oxygen. It can cause fires in homes, farmland, and other civilian property. Under international humanitarian law, the use of airburst white phosphorus in populated areas is considered indiscriminate and unlawful, as it fails to meet the obligation to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.

White phosphorus serves various military functions, including generating smoke screens, marking targets, signalling, and attacking enemy personnel or equipment. However, its use in populated areas raises significant concerns. When deployed as an airburst munition, it disperses around 116 burning felt wedges soaked in the substance across a wide area, typically 125 to 250 meters in diameter, depending on the height and angle of the burst, thereby increasing the risk of harm to civilians and civilian structures compared with a more localized ground explosion.

Two artillery-fired munitions observed

Human Rights Watch reported verifying and geolocating an image circulated on social media on the morning of March 3, which appears to show at least two artillery-fired white phosphorus munitions detonating mid-air over a residential neighborhood in Yohmor, southern Lebanon. The organisation noted that the smoke pattern in the image matches the distinctive “knuckle” shape created by the expelling and bursting charges of the M825-series 155mm artillery projectile, which is known to contain white phosphorus.

The allegations gain added significance as Israel warned residents to evacuate the southern suburbs of Beirut, including areas controlled by Hezbollah, on Thursday. Signaling a potential major escalation in its campaign against the Iran-backed group, an Israeli military spokesperson advised civilians in these neighborhoods to move north or east, and shared a map highlighting four large districts of the capital from which residents were instructed to leave, according to Reuters.