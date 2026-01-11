Iran has issued a chilling threat to US President Donald Trump, warning that any American attack will trigger immediate retaliation against Israel and US military bases across the Middle East. The warning comes as anti-government protests enter their third week, with over 116 dead and Trump vowing Iran will be "hit very hard" if mass killings continue.

"In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory [referring to Israel] and all American military centers, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets," Speaker of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf declared.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delivered the warning in a speech to parliament in the Iranian capital, signaling Tehran's readiness for direct confrontation with Washington and Tel Aviv.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump Vows Retaliation If Killings Continue

This development comes after President Trump last week warned Iran would "get hit very hard" if it repeated the mass killings of previous uprisings.

"I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots -- they have lots of riots -- if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard," Trump said during an interview.

White House Holds Preliminary Strike Discussions

Meanwhile, reports on Saturday indicated that the White House has conducted "preliminary discussions" regarding a potential strike on Iran. According to unnamed sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, one option under consideration is a "large-scale aerial strike" targeting Iranian military installations.

Iran Anti-Khamenei Protest

What began as protests over economic hardship in Iran has transformed into large-scale anti-government demonstrations, with slogans of "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic Republic" being chanted across cities devastated by a severe economic crisis and the aftermath of a 12-day war with Israel.

The protests have now entered their third consecutive week. On the 21st day of the uprising, the death toll has risen past 116, with over 2,300–2,600 arrests reported, including nine minors among the dead.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as the most visible external leader, calling for mass rallies, nationwide strikes in the energy and transportation sectors, and the seizure of city centres.

Iranian authorities say several security personnel have also died, amid footage showing damaged infrastructure and funerals in cities like Shiraz. To curb protest coordination, a nationwide internet blackout has persisted.

State media has labelled demonstrators as "terrorists" and "foreign agents" backed by the US, warning that participants could be charged as an "enemy of God," a crime punishable by death.