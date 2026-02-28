Israel-US strike on Iran: Khamenei's office and President's house hit; What we know so far

Israel launched what it called “preventive” strikes on Iran on Saturday, hitting several locations in Tehran, including areas close to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to media reports. The Israeli Defence Ministry said the mission was aimed at neutralising threats to Israel’s security.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Tehran regarding the extent of damage near Ayatollah Khamenei’s offices. The strikes come against the backdrop of stalled diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, with Trump recently voicing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in nuclear talks.

Air raid sirens were activated across Israel amid fears of Iranian retaliation, with authorities advising residents to stay alert and prepared for possible incoming attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed that Israel and the United States had carried out a coordinated military campaign, which he referred to as Operation Lion’s Roar. In a televised message, Netanyahu said the move was intended to eliminate what he described as an “existential threat” from Tehran.

“My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran,” Netanyahu said.

US President Donald Trump also indicated that Washington’s objectives extended beyond immediate military targets. In an eight-minute video statement, he urged members of Iran’s security apparatus, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), armed forces and police, to stand down.

“Lay down your weapons and have complete immunity or face certain death,” Trump said.

Top points so far

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it identified ballistic missile launches from Iran toward Israel and instructed civilians to move immediately into safe rooms and protected shelters. The military added that its air defence network was actively intercepting the threats.

Iran has reportedly responded with retaliatory missile fire targeting US and allied positions across the region.

Reported Iranian retaliation