/Israel vows infinite Lebanon presence as Iran labels 'Deconfliction' first test of US deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly declared that Israeli troops will remain in a security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as needed to safeguard Israeli citizens, even as Iran signals that successful de-escalation in Lebanon will serve as the critical first test of a fragile US-brokered understanding.
Speaking at the Jerusalem News Syndicate's International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu underscored Israel's resolve on two key fronts, neutralising Iran's nuclear ambitions and maintaining a military foothold in southern Lebanon.
"As long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon," he stated. "No country would be asked to do otherwise,” said Netanyahu.
Netanyahu said that the recent joint Israeli-US operations had dismantled Iran's nuclear infrastructure and shattered its "terror axis," including proxies like Hezbollah.
He claimed these actions prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons that "they would have used," describing the threat as existential. Israel, he pledged, would never allow Iran a nuclear weapon "as long as I am Prime Minister."
On the Lebanon front, the Israeli Prime Minister drew a clear distinction: Israel's fight is with Hezbollah, not the Lebanese state. He expressed hope for eventual peace and a formal agreement once the Iran-backed group is dismantled or disarmed.
The comments come amid delicate US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland, focused on cementing a ceasefire in Lebanon, keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, and advancing elements of a potential nuclear agreement under a 14-point memorandum of understanding.
Netanyahu insisted Israel's position remains unchanged regardless of negotiation outcomes.
In contrast, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday portrayed recent mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar as delivering "major progress," including sanctions waivers on oil and petrochemical exports, the lifting of blockades, the release of some frozen assets, and a major reconstruction plan for Iran.
In his X post, he identified the "Lebanon deconfliction cell" as the "1st real test" of the emerging deal.
Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War. Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2026
1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell https://t.co/q0okD2qwSO
Araghchi's statement highlights a core tension, while Iran views verifiable de-escalation and Israeli withdrawals from Lebanon as benchmarks for trust, Netanyahu has ruled out any timeline for exit, tying it solely to security needs.
After the conclusion of the first round of talks in Switzerland, both the US and Iran agreed to form a high-level committee to oversee negotiation progress and a de-conflicting cell to ensure termination of military operations in Lebanon.
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