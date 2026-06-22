Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Israel vows infinite Lebanon presence as Iran labels 'Deconfliction' first test of US deal

Israel vows infinite Lebanon presence as Iran labels 'Deconfliction' first test of US deal

Iran views verifiable de-escalation and Israeli withdrawals from Lebanon as benchmarks for trust, Netanyahu has ruled out any timeline for exit, tying it solely to security needs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Israel vows infinite Lebanon presence as Iran labels 'Deconfliction' first test of US deal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Israel vows infinite Lebanon presence as Iran labels 'Deconfliction' 1st test
US Iran Peace Deal1 min ago
2
Congress22 min ago
3
CIBIL Score Visa Approval24 min ago
4
Latest OTT releases1 hr ago
5
us iran talks1 hr ago