Israel warns any leader chosen as Iran's next supreme leader will be 'target for elimination'

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any leader chosen by the Iranian regime to succeed late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be considered a “target for elimination,” according to the Times of Israel.

"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination. "It does not matter what his name is or where he hides," Katz said in a statement.

"We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to dismantle the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it," Katz added.

כל מנהיג שימונה ע"י משטר הטרור האיראני כדי להמשיך ולהוביל את התוכנית להשמדת ישראל, לאיים על ארה"ב והעולם החופשי ומדינות האזור, ולדכא את העם האירני - יהיה יעד חד משמעי לחיסול.



לא חשוב מה שמו והמקום בו יסתתר.



רה"מ ואני הנחינו את צה"ל להיערך ולפעול בכל האמצעים למימוש המשימה כחלק… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 4, 2026

Israeli defence minister's statement came after reports of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, has been chosen as his successor and is expected to be formally announced by Iran’s Assembly of Experts in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation has come from official Iran state media on the development.

Iran’s state media has announced that Iranians will bid farewell to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremonial event beginning later tonight at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini prayer ground. The state‑organized farewell will span three days, with details of the funeral procession to be confirmed once finalised, officials said.

In the past 24 hours, Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 219 people were hospitalized due to the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to Times of Israel. Since the fighting began on Saturday, a total of 1,274 individuals have been admitted to hospitals, of whom 96 remain hospitalized while the rest have received treatment and been discharged.

Israel and the United States have not officially endorsed any particular candidate to succeed Iran’s leadership, though their coordinated military actions have reshaped the succession dynamics. On February 28, 2026, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint US-Israel strike, which President Donald Trump called the “single greatest opportunity” for the Iranian people to regain control of their nation.