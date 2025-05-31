New Delhi: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a stern warning to Hamas, urging them to accept the Gaza ceasefire proposal put forth by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The proposal outlines a two-phase release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 1,236 Palestinian detainees and prisoners, along with 180 Palestinian bodies.

Katz emphasized that Israel's military operations in Gaza will continue with full force until Hamas accepts the deal, with intense air, land, and sea attacks aimed at protecting Israeli soldiers.

In a statement issued by his office, Katz said the Israeli military continued its operations in Gaza with full force, carrying out attacks by air, land, and sea on an unprecedented scale "for maximum protection of our soldiers in preparation for the entry of the maneuvering forces in each area."

In a statement issued on Friday, the Israeli military said that since Thursday, its air force, alongside ground forces, had struck dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip, which "eliminated terrorists, dismantled weapons, terrorist infrastructure, and underground infrastructure sites."

It added that during the military operations, two rocket-propelled grenades were fired at Israeli troops, lightly wounding three soldiers.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the October 2023 Hamas attack, 57 remain in Gaza, of whom 34 are believed to be dead, according to the Israeli military.

Earlier on Friday, the White House said that Israel has signed off on a 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal as Israeli army continues its military actions in the war-torn area.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed at a press briefing that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump "submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed and supported."

(With Inputs from IANS)