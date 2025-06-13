Israeli Air Force Conducts Air Strikes In Iran

The Israeli Air Force has conducted a strike in Iran, as per media reports.

The Israeli Air Force conducted a strike in Iran, citing two sources with knowledge of the operation, reports Reuters, quoting Axios. pic.twitter.com/U3lQHjbv9c — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

Confirming the air strike, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz said

that he has signed a special order declaring a "special state of emergency" throughout the entire country.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," according to ANI The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

Katz said that he signed "a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."