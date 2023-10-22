Israeli Air Strike Decimates Hamas' Al-Ansar Mosque Command Centre

In a targeted operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) conducted an aerial strike on the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin, which was reportedly being used as a command centre by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The strike came following recent intelligence revealing the mosque's involvement in planning and executing terrorist attacks against civilians.

The IDF disclosed that this mosque had been utilized as a base for terrorist activities since July 2023. According to the IDF, the Hamas organization had been using the mosque to plan a significant and imminent terror attack, posing a serious threat to regional security. The Al-Ansar Mosque was found to have an extensive underground infrastructure and a stockpile of weapons. These findings have raised concerns about the extent of terrorist networks operating within civilian structures.

"The IDF & ISA just conducted an aerial strike on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin. Recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command center to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians," said the IDF.

The IDF & ISA just conducted an aerial strike on a Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist compound in the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin.



Recent IDF intel revealed that the Mosque was used as a command center to plan and execute terrorist attacks against civilians. pic.twitter.com/gQfyv6wUAV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 22, 2023

"The terrorist cell also carried out a terror attack on October 14th in the area of the security fence, where an explosive device was detonated by a cellular activation of terror forces who arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported. Intel was recently received which indicated that the terrorists, that were neutralized, were organizing an imminent terror attack. The mosque was used by the terrorists as a command center to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution," said the Israeli Air Force in a statement.

Earlier today, IDF soldiers thwarted a terrorist cell's attempt to launch anti-tank missiles towards northern Israel. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Israeli security forces to combat threats from such groups.

Meanwhile, the IDF said that it has no intention of considering the safety of civilians who are not evacuating to Wadi Gaza. "The translation from Arabic that has now spread across platforms is imprecise. To clarify, the IDF has no intention of considering those who have yet to evacuate as a member of a terrorist group. The IDF states, once again, for the safety of Gazan civilians, that they should evacuate to the south of Wadi Gaza. All those who remain are endangering themselves due to the Hamas’ terrorist activities within civilian areas," the IDF said on X (formerly Twitter).

The translation from Arabic that has now spread across platforms is imprecise.



To clarify, the IDF has no intention of considering those who have yet to evacuate as a member of a terrorist group.



The IDF states, once again, for the safety of Gazan civilians, that they should… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 21, 2023

The Israel-Hamas war has entered the 15th day with thousands of casualties on both sides since the October 7 terror attack on several Israeli cities.