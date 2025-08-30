Israeli Airstrikes Kill Houthi Prime Minister In Yemen
Al-Rahawi, who had been serving as prime minister in the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was reportedly targeted while attending a routine workshop with other members of his government.
Israeli airstrikes on Saturday in Sanaa killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled Yemeni government, Ahmed al-Rahawi, along with several ministers, the Houthis said.
“We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy,” the Houthis said in a statement, cited by AFP.
The Israeli military, in its statement, said it had “precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen.”
