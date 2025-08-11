Israeli Envoy Criticises Australia’s Recognition Of Palestinian State, Says ‘Weakens Peace Cause’

New Delhi: Amir Maimon, Israel’s ambassador to Australia, has criticised Canberra’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state, arguing it “undermines Israel’s security” and ultimately “weakens the cause” of peace.

“Peace is built by ending terror, not rewarding it,” Maimon said in a statement. “By recognising a Palestinian state while Hamas continues to kill, kidnap, and reject peace, Australia undermines Israel’s security, derails hostage negotiations, and hands a victory to those who oppose coexistence.”

The ambassador pointed out that only last month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had “set clear conditions for recognising a Palestinian state, renouncing violence, freeing hostages, and establishing credible, accountable governance. He emphasised that these steps were necessary before recognition could occur. Today, however, the Australian Government has abandoned those conditions and proceeded with recognition for symbolic reasons rather than genuine progress toward peace.”

Maimon stressed that Australia’s move “will not change the reality on the ground. Peace is not achieved through declarations; it is achieved when those who have chosen terror abandon it and when violence and incitement end. Rewarding those who use terror as a political tool sends the dangerous message that violence brings political gains.”

He went on to accuse Australia of elevating “the position of Hamas, a group it acknowledges as a terrorist organisation, while weakening the cause of those working to end violence and achieve genuine, lasting peace.”

The Australian government’s decision reportedly follows mounting pressure from Cabinet ministers and public figures, amid growing public criticism over its handling of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Albanese stated: “A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering, and starvation in Gaza,” as reported by the Associated Press.

Albanese confirmed that the recognition would be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September, and emphasised that it is “predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority.”

According to the Prime Minister, these commitments include the exclusion of Hamas from any future Palestinian government, the demilitarisation of Gaza, and the holding of democratic elections. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, he said: “Our government has made it clear that there can be no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state.”

“This is one of the commitments Australia has sought and received from President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority,” he added.

Canberra has also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent announcement of plans for a large-scale military operation in Gaza, warning that such action could breach international law.

Both Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, cautioned that Israel’s offensive risks violating international legal standards, and urged the Israeli government to reconsider its military plans targeting Hamas strongholds in Gaza City.