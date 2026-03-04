Israeli F-35I scores world's first manned fighter kill in Tehran air combat

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed that an Israeli Air Force F-35I “Adir” fighter jet shot down an Iranian Yak-130 aircraft over Tehran. If confirmed, this would mark the first time in history that an F-35 has downed a manned fighter jet.

This engagement would mark the first time since 1985 that the Israeli Air Force has shot down a piloted enemy aircraft.

According to the IDF, the mission was conducted deep inside heavily defended Iranian airspace, underscoring what Israel describes as the advanced stealth and air-superiority capabilities of the F-35I “Adir.”

Israel's strike on Iran

The claim came shortly after the IDF announced a broader wave of strikes across Tehran. In an official statement, the military said the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, had completed additional attacks targeting command centres linked to Iran’s internal security apparatus and the Basij.

During the operation, dozens of munitions were reportedly dropped on facilities associated with the Basij and other internal security bodies that operate under the Iranian regime. The IDF said these centres were used by Tehran to maintain internal control and support its situational awareness across the country.

Israeli forces also targeted the Iranian Ground Forces’ Supply and Logistics Directorate, along with missile launchers and related systems, as part of the wider strike campaign.

Operation against Iran continues, says IDF

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its operations across Iran are ongoing, adding that a Ghadr missile storage and production facility in Isfahan was among the latest targets.

In a statement, the IDF said that overnight Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise military intelligence, carried out a broad wave of strikes against dozens of sites linked to what it described as Iran’s military infrastructure across the country.

According to the military, one of the key targets was a facility in Isfahan used for the storage, production, and launch of ballistic missiles, including Ghadr missiles. The IDF said the strike was intended to reduce the regime’s missile-launch capabilities and limit future attacks originating from the site.

The Israeli military reiterated that it would not allow Iran to threaten Israel or its citizens and would continue to act against what it called the regime’s strategic infrastructure wherever necessary.

The IDF also reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iranian air defence systems, further expanding Israel’s aerial freedom of operation over parts of Iranian airspace.

The escalating confrontation in the Middle East has now entered its fourth day following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior figures. In response, Tehran has launched retaliatory attacks targeting American military bases and Israeli-linked assets across the region.

