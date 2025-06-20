Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Missile Manufacturing Industrial Sites In Iran: IDF

The Israeli Defence Forces shared that on Thursday night it targeted the missiles manufacturing sites in Iran by using approximately 120 munitions. The details were provided in a post on X. The IDF said, that over 60 fighter jets "struck dozens of military targets in Iran using approximately 120 munitions."

"Several industrial sites used to manufacture missiles were struck in the Tehran area. These sites served as a key industrial center for the Iranian Ministry of Defence. The SPND headquarters in Tehran were struck. This building was used for the development of advanced technologies and weapons supporting the Iranian regime's military capabilities."

The IDF also noted that 4 UAVs launched from Iran were intercepted and shared a video clip.

Citing Israeli military, Times of Israel reported, "SPND serves as a hub for research and development of advanced technologies and weaponry for the Iranian regime's military capabilities. It was established in 2011 by Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the founder of Iran's nuclear weapons program".

The IAF continues its mission to maintain aerial superiority in Iranian airspace.



Fighter jets struck several Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, which were intended to target IDF aircraft and disrupt their operations.



This… pic.twitter.com/bbo9njUgDC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2025

It also mentioned citing IDF that a site that was struck had been used to manufacture a "component essential to the regime's nuclear weapons program".

Earlier in the day, the IDF informed that sirens were sounding in southern Israel "due to missile fire from Iran".



IDF wrote on X, " Sirens sounding in southern Israel due to missile fire from Iran".

The conflict between Iran and Israel started after the latter launched a series of strikes against military and nuclear infrastructure in Iran under 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes and launched 'Operation True Promise III'.



Since the military attacks started almost a week ago, the UN nuclear watchdog has been reporting damage at several of these facilities, including at nuclear-related sites located in Natanz, Arak, Esfahan and Tehran, and their potential radiological effect, according to the statement released by the IAEA.