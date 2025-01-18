Israeli Government Approves Ceasefire And Hostage Release Deal With Hamas

The Israeli government in the early hours of Saturday approved the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas, ANI reported citing the Times of Israel.

The cabinet approved the deal by a vote of 24-8 which is set to take effect on Sunday.

The agreement will launch the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire, enabling the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The Times of Israel reported that with the government's approval of the agreement, opponents may petition the High Court of Justice against the release of Palestinian security prisoners, though court intervention is unlikely.

The Israel government's hostages and missing persons coordination unit on Friday notified the families of the 33 Israeli hostages expected to be set free in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. Earlier, the cabinet had approved the hostage release-ceasefire deal with Hamas and recommended the government adopt it.

Israel has not been informed of the status of the 33 individuals, though it anticipates most are alive. A full status report will be provided seven days into the ceasefire. The order of their release remains unclear, with identities expected to be disclosed 24 hours before each release, according to the Times of Israel.

