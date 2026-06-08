Israeli military launches retaliatory strikes on Iran despite Trump admonition

Israel said it carried out strikes on military targets in western and central Iran on Monday, despite reports that US President Donald Trump had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further military action.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that the latest exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran would not derail his administration’s peace talks ‌with Tehran, while asserting that Netanyahu “doesn’t call the shots.”

Trump has been pressing Israel to halt its military operations in Lebanon to create space for a broader agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, reportedly even reprimanding Netanyahu during a phone call last week.

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Despite these efforts, Israel carried out strikes in the Beirut area on Sunday, marking its first such operation since the United States announced a ceasefire proposal for Lebanon last week.

In response, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israeli targets, raising concerns about the future of US-Iran peace negotiations. Nevertheless, Trump maintained that a deal to bring the wider conflict to an end remains firmly within reach.

“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” Trump told the Financial Times. “I call the shots. I call ​all the shots. He (Netanyahu) doesn’t call the shots.”

A few hours later, Israel's defence forces announced that it had carried out strikes on military targets in Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused Israel of conducting attacks inside Iranian territory using air-launched ballistic missiles.

The renewed escalation sent oil prices up more than 3% in early trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent futures back above $96 a barrel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their missile strikes had targeted the Ramat David Air Base near Nazareth. In response, the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran and that its air defence systems successfully intercepted the incoming threats.

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While spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump held a phone conversation with Netanyahu on Sunday that lasted just under 30 minutes, according to an Israeli official, who did not provide additional details. Neither the White House nor the Israeli prime minister's office immediately responded to requests for comment.

According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump urged Netanyahu during the call not to carry out any further strikes, saying, "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal."