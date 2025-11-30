Advertisement
ISRAELI PM BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Asks President For 'Pardon' In Bribery, Fraud Cases

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is facing three corruption cases filed in 2019, with allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Asks President For 'Pardon' In Bribery, Fraud CasesIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked for a pardon from President Isaac Herzog in connection with the corruption cases currently underway against him.

According to ANI, Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement released Sunday by the president's office. The pardon process involves consulting the Justice Ministry and considering public interest.

Meanwhile, President Herzog's office acknowledged the request, stating it will be considered responsibly. 

"The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," Mr Herzog's office stated.

Also Read- 'Full Confidence In India's Security Under PM Modi': Israel After Reports Of Netanyahu's India Visit Deferred

This request comes amid ongoing legal battles and after US President Donald Trump urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, calling the case "unjustified."

What Are The Cases Against Netanyahu? 

Israeli PM Netanyahu is facing three corruption cases filed in 2019, with allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He maintains his innocence, claiming the charges are politically motivated.

Further details awaited on the matter.

(with ANI inputs) 

