Israeli Strike Targets Hamas Military Spokesman In Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida near a bakery, killing over ten. Israel claims precision intelligence-led strike; Obeida’s fate remains unconfirmed amid ongoing verification.

|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: ANI
Israeli Strike Targets Hamas Military Spokesman In Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Saturday afternoon reportedly targeted Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Hamas's military wing. The strike hit near a local bakery in Gaza City, with initial reports from the territory saying more than ten people were killed.

On Friday, Abu Obeida issued a statement warning Israel against moving to seize Gaza City, while also threatening the safety of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

As details are still being verified, it remains unclear whether Abu Obeida was indeed eliminated in the strike.

The IDF said the operation was carried out with precision munitions and aerial surveillance, aiming to minimise civilian casualties. The military added that the strike followed specific intelligence received by the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence shortly before the attack. 

