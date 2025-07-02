‘It Looked Like Daylight…’: US Pilot Reveals What Really Happened After 14,000-Kg Bomb Struck Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Site

New Delhi: Dark sky. No warning. On June 22, deep inside Iranian territory, the ground shook. The United States had launched its deadliest strike yet – ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’. In a swift and chilling mission, B-2 stealth bombers tore across Tehran’s airspace and dropped 14,000 kilograms of explosive fury on the Fordow nuclear facility.

Now, one of the pilots who flew into the heart of Iran is speaking. His words cut through the silence left behind.

“I had never seen an explosion like that. When we hit Fordow, it was like the sun had burst out of the mountains. The light, fire and sound, it did not feel real,” he told his commander.

General Dan Kane, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed the mission, carried out by a mix of men and women pilots and support crews, lasted 37 hours. Every second mattered. Every bomb had a target. The goal was Iran’s most protected nuclear sites.

The biggest prize was Fordow – buried inside a mountain, armored against everything but the unthinkable and a nightmare for war planners. The U.S. intelligence believed it was nearly untouchable.

And yet, something shifted. In the days before the strike, Iran had tried sealing Fordow’s two main ventilation shafts with thick concrete slabs, but it was not enough.

“We knew. If those vents go, the entire structure chokes,” said Kane.

The B-2 bombers flew low, cloaked in silence. The bombs dropped with precision. Fire engulfed the hidden mountain chambers. The pilot was not sure he would return alive, but he did.

Back at base, Kane told his team they had pulled off what many thought was impossible. A nuclear site, once considered invulnerable, had been breached.

The order had come straight from the top. President Donald Trump, now back in the Oval Office, had signed off on the strikes personally. His target list included Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Fordow was the crown jewel and the toughest nut to crack.

U.S. war planners knew about the two pike-shaped ventilation tunnels. They were the lungs of the facility. It was as if take them out and the heart would stop.

By the time the smoke cleared, satellite images showed deep black scars on the surface of the mountain. Something had changed inside.

Iran has not confirmed the extent of the damage. But insiders say the country’s top nuclear scientists were forced to evacuate what remained of the site.

The pilot, still unnamed, is already training for his next mission.

But those who were there that night say they can still see the flash and the fire.