‘It’s Our Territory’: Trump Shocks Davos With Greenland Claim And ‘Golden Dome’ Strategy

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump used the global stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos to once again place Greenland at the centre of his foreign and security agenda, presenting the Arctic territory as a decisive factor in global stability, NATO security and future defence planning.

Addressing the gathering, he reiterated his resolve to acquire Greenland and called it a strategic necessity rather than a territorial ambition. “What I am asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located, that can play a vital role in world peace,” he said.

He argued that Greenland’s geographic position makes it central to Arctic and global security, claiming the territory is "almost completely undefended" and asserting that "no country can secure Greenland other than the United States”.

Trump went further by declaring that Greenland is "part of North America and that's our territory”.

While calling for talks on Greenland’s future, he ruled out military action, repeating a line he has used frequently in the past. "We never get anything unless I decide to use excessive force," he said, before adding, "But I won't do that -- that's the biggest statement I made."

The president revisited history to reinforce his argument, recalling Denmark’s collapse during World War II and the subsequent American military presence in Greenland. "We fought to save Denmark. We set up bases in Greenland, and after World War II we gave Greenland back," he said, adding, "How stupid we were to give it back. How ungrateful are they now."

Despite voicing "tremendous respect" for the people of Greenland and Denmark, he criticised Copenhagen’s defence posture, pointing to what he described as an unfulfilled commitment made in 2019 to strengthen Greenland’s security.

Trump dismissed claims that Washington’s interest is driven by mineral wealth, stating, "There is no such thing as rare earth -- there is rare processing. We don't need Greenland for rare earth. We need it for international security."

He also turned his focus to NATO, repeating US participation in the alliance while questioning whether that commitment is fully mutual. "We will be there for NATO 100 per cent, but I am not sure if they will be there for us," he said.

He argued that the United States has long shouldered the alliance’s defence burden, claiming allies increased their military spending only after pressure from his administration. "What we got out of NATO is nothing except protecting Europe from the Soviet Union and Russia," he said.

Calling on Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defence, Trump criticised European energy policies as "horrible", while stressing that the United States "cares greatly for the people of Europe”, citing his own family roots in Scotland and Germany.

He said the US defence budget now stands at $1.5 trillion and shared ambitious plans to modernise military capabilities, including the return of battleships that he said would be "100 times more powerful than the big battleships of the past”. He also announced plans for the "biggest ever Golden Dome" missile defence system, to be built in Greenland, describing it as essential for Arctic security and regional protection.

"The Golden Dome in Greenland will also protect Canada," he said, adding that Ottawa "should be more grateful".

On Ukraine, he repeated his claim that the war would not have started had the 2020 US election not been "rigged”. He described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a great guy" and said Ukraine had been "the apple of his eye”. Trump claimed the United States has spent $350 billion on Ukraine and argued that Washington should avoid being pulled into distant conflicts.

"We are thousands of miles away from Ukraine. We have nothing to do with it," he said.

Even while emphasising strength as leverage, Trump reiterated that he would not use force to pursue Greenland. "We never get anything unless I decide to use excessive force. But I won't do that -- that's the biggest statement I made," he said again.

Hours after his Davos address, Trump indicated at a tactical change, announcing that he would withdraw his threat to impose tariffs on European nations over Greenland. The decision followed what he described as a "very productive" meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the groundwork for a framework on Greenland and the wider Arctic region was laid.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st."

He added that further discussions would take place "concerning the golden dome", adding that the issue "pertains to Greenland”. Trump said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and other senior officials would handle negotiations and report directly to him.

In a separate post, Trump reiterated that Greenland is "vital for the Golden Dome we are building" and essential for US national security.

Earlier at the 56th Annual WEF Summit, Trump had called for "immediate negotiations" with European allies, insisting that US control over Greenland would pose "not a threat to NATO".

He argued that Greenland could be better developed and secured under American leadership, offering benefits to both the United States and Europe. "It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us," he said.

Trump acknowledged that he had previously warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if negotiations failed. He insisted that US control of Greenland would "greatly enhance" NATO’s security, repeating that the United States has been "treated very unfairly by NATO".

"This would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance," he said.

Trump is firm in his pursuit of Greenland, citing national security as the driving force. Denmark, Greenland and European leaders have rejected the idea, emphasising self-determination and warning of potential consequences for NATO unity. Some European leaders have cautioned that any attempt by Washington to seize Greenland could place severe strain on the alliance, even as negotiations now move into a new and uncertain phase.