VENEZUELA

'It Was Always About Oil, All Allegations Were Falsehoods': Venezuela's Leader Slams 'Energy Greed' Of US

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, accused the US of “energy greed,” dismissing allegations of drug trafficking, human rights abuses, and democratic failings as excuses to access Venezuelan oil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'It Was Always About Oil, All Allegations Were Falsehoods': Venezuela's Leader Slams 'Energy Greed' Of US

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, has sharply criticised the United States, saying allegations over drug trafficking, democratic failures, and human rights abuses were “falsehoods” and merely a pretext for Washington’s pursuit of Venezuelan oil.

Speaking on state television, Rodríguez said the “energy greed of the North” sought to control her country’s rich energy resources and that accusations against Caracas were little more than “excuses” for this aim.

Addressing strained ties with the United States, Rodríguez acknowledged an unprecedented rupture in bilateral relations, describing it as “a stain on our relations such as had never occurred in our history.” She stressed Venezuela’s openness to energy partnerships that “benefit all parties” through clearly defined commercial agreements, while also calling for political unity at home. 

Rodríguez announced plans for a bill to promote national stability and urged all political forces to work together to counter “extremist or fascist social, political, and economic expressions,” which she warned posed serious risks to the republic. 

Her remarks came amid a significant shift in Caracas-Washington relations.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump said Venezuela had agreed to channel revenue from a new oil agreement into purchases of American‑made goods. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said Caracas would use the funds to buy “ONLY American Made Products,” including agricultural produce, medicines, medical devices and equipment to upgrade Venezuela’s electric grid and energy facilities. 

Trump described the arrangement as beneficial to both nations, asserting that Venezuela was committing to the United States as its “principal partner” under the pact.

The unfolding situation comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions following a series of recent developments in the region. Details of these have continued to dominate international coverage. 

