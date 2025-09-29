'It Was Chaos Like I Had Never Seen': Two Dead, Several Injured As Gunman Opens Fire, Sets Michigan Church Ablaze

Grand Blanc, Michigan: “It was chaos like I had never seen,” said a shaken worshipper after a terrifying attack at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday. A 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan, drove his car into the church, opened fire on attendees and set the building ablaze, leaving at least two dead and several others wounded.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye described the horrifying scene. “He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church,” he said, confirming the gunman was armed with an assault rifle and appeared to deliberately target people inside the service.

A shootout ensued when two officers confronted the suspect. The gunman was killed on the spot. “We believe we have the guy who did this,” Renye said, adding that authorities are confident there was only one attacker.

At least eight people were shot, including children. Some are in critical condition. Victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Authorities warned that the number of victims could rise as the fire-damaged church is fully secured.

“We believe more people were near the fire and were unable to get out of the church,” Renye said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together a motive. The police are executing a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and examining cell phone records. “We are trying to determine exactly when and where that fire started,” the officer added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has deployed 100 agents to help collect witness statements, and a bomb squad is assessing a suspicious item found on church grounds.

The attack comes as members of the church mourn the death of Russell M. Nelson, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 101. Nelson was the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having led the church since 2018.