'It Was My Duty': Schizophrenic Indian Origin Man Beats Father To Death With Sledgehammer In US

US: A 28 year old Indian origin man has been charged with first degree murder in the United States after allegedly killing his father with a sledgehammer at their home in Schaumburg, Illinois. The accused, Abhijit Patel, is facing charges over the death of his 67 year old father, Anupam Patel, which reportedly occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to US media reports, Patel had an active order of protection issued by his family at the time of the incident but was still residing at the family home. Cook County prosecutors said the victim was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head in his bedroom shortly before 11 am on November 29, after his wife returned home and alerted authorities.



The Case Explained

As per NDTV reports, details released by investigators reveal that Anupam Patel’s wife had left for work around 5:42 am that morning, leaving her husband and son alone at the house. Anupam Patel, who was not employed due to diabetes, used a glucose monitor linked to his wife’s phone. Court documents cited by Patch News said he routinely called his wife around 8 am to share his blood sugar readings. When that call did not come through on the day of the incident and his glucose levels began dropping, his wife attempted to reach both her husband and son but received no response. Growing increasingly concerned, she returned home at about 10:30 am, where she noticed the garage door was open. She later told police that her son told her he had “taken care of Dad” and suggested she check on him.

Inside the bedroom, she found her husband lying on the bed, covered in blood, and immediately called emergency services. Responders arrived soon after and pronounced Anupam Patel dead at the scene. A sledgehammer was recovered from the house, reportedly. An autopsy later confirmed that the victim suffered at least two severe blows to the head, resulting in a fractured skull and a broken nose, officials said.

Patel’s Statement To Police

Police said the victim’s son, Abhijit Patel, surrendered without resistance when officers arrived at the scene. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that he believed he had a 'religious duty' to kill his father, claiming his father had molested him during childhood. Authorities noted that Patel also informed them he was undergoing medical treatment, and doctors have since stated that his allegations against his father were considered 'delusional.'

Court records show that Patel has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had previously been admitted to hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Prosecutors told the court that Patel admitted to taking a sledgehammer into his father’s bedroom while Anupam Patel was awake and lying in bed. He allegedly confessed to striking his father several times before placing the weapon beside him and leaving the room.

At the time of the incident, Patel was barred from contacting his father under an active order of protection, issued after he had allegedly made threats to kill him. Despite this, his parents had allowed him to continue living at the family home. The protection order remains in effect until January 2027.

Abhijit Patel is currently being held without bail and has also been prohibited from contacting his mother. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 19.