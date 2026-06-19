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'Italy and I never beg': Meloni blasts Trump over ‘totally fabricated’ G7 photo claim

US-Italy ties: Diplomatic tensions erupted after an interview of US President Trump, in which he claimed that Italian PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her."

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
'Italy and I never beg': Meloni blasts Trump over ‘totally fabricated’ G7 photo claim
Image Credit: Left- US President Donald Trump; Right- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Images Source: Photos Credit/ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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