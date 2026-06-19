/'Italy and I never beg': Meloni blasts Trump over ‘totally fabricated’ G7 photo claim

US-Italy ties: US President Donald Trump, in an interview, alleged that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had "begged" to have a photograph taken with him at the 52nd G7 summit in Evian, France, adding, "I felt sorry for her." Subsequently, Meloni issued a swift and sharp rebuttal, dismissing Trump's remarks in a self-recorded video message shared on X (formerly Twitter).
Following comments made by Trump to the Italian television network La7, a diplomatic rift erupted between the US President and the Italian PM.
In her response, Meloni said, "I am shocked by Trump's utterly fabricated words."
"Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened," she added.
The Italian Prime Minister further criticised the US leader for his diplomatic priorities, stating, "I can only say that it is a shame he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating."
She concluded her remarks with a firm assertion of national dignity, emphasising, "There is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg."
Following the diplomatic fallout, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the US, scheduled for June 21 and 22.
In a post on X, the Deputy PM strongly condemned the US President's "offensive" remarks, recognised them as an insult for "all of Italy."
"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June," he wrote in the post.
According to news agency ANI, the tension follows an interview US President Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that Italian PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her."
"Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.
The comments have reportedly triggered condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, adversely impacting the ties between the two leaders.
(with agencies' inputs)
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