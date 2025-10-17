Italy Golden Visa: What Is It? Check Requirements, Validity, Process And More

Italy boasts a rich heritage and robust economic foundations, making it an increasingly attractive option for both Indian investors and travelers. Italy offers a unique blend of culture, lifestyle, and business opportunities. Italy presents an attractive proposition for Indian investors looking to diversify their portfolio. Check what Italy's Golden Visa is, check the requirements and process:

What Is Italy's Golden Visa?

Italy's golden visa program is officially known as the 'Investor Visa for Italy' and was reportedly introduced in 2017.

According to the official information, by allowing a visa for individuals who intend to make investments in Italy, the government aims to make the nation an attractive destination for foreign investment.

An Italy investor visa is valid for two years, and the holders of the aforesaid visa shall enter Italy within this period and request an investor residence permit. Additionally, the visa holder must apply for a residence permit within eight working days of entering Italy.

Requirements For Italy's Golden Visa

The citizens of countries that are non-members of the European Union (EU) or within the Schengen area may apply for an investor visa to Italy, and the applicant must be over eighteen years of age.

Benefits Of Italy's Golden Visa

According to a report by NDTV, the visa provides access to Italy's healthcare and education systems, which is an attractive point for Indians as well.

Documents Required For Italy Golden Visa Application

The documents required for Italy's investor visa are:

1- Copy of passport

2- Brief 'curriculum vitae' of the applicant's main academic and professional experience

3- Documentation in which the applicants show:

A. ownership of the sum to be allocated to the investment or donation

B. transferability and licit origin of the financial resources that are used

C. the absence of final criminal convictions and any pending charges

(Full information on the documents required can be accessed from the official website of the Italian government.)

Process For Getting Italy's Golden Visa

Application Of Italy's Investor Visa

Step 1- Create an account on the portal.

Step 2- Complete the documentation process. Fill in contact details, a copy of passport, a 'curriculum vitae', select investment type,

Step 3- Provide all required documentation

(Note: The submission of the investor visa application is free.)

More Information On Italy's Investor Visa

According to the official information, the applicant is informed of the outcome of the evaluation via the visa platform, within 30 days of application submission.