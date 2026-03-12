Advertisement
Italy’s base hit in Erbil amid West Asia tensions, Meloni reacts

According to Italian officials, they do not know who carried out the airstrike on their Erbil base, which occurred amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf, with a US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Italy’s base hit in Erbil amid West Asia tensions, Meloni reacts(File Photo IANS)

An Italian Military base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan region, came under an overnight airstrike with no reported injuries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Thursday, linking the attack to the ongoing Iran-US Israel conflict.

According to Italian officials, they do not know who carried out the airstrike on their Erbil base, which occurred amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf, with a US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed an attack on Italy's military base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, but reported no injuries.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Italian base in Erbil," Tajani posted on X, adding he had spoken with Italy's ambassador to Iraq. "Fortunately, all our soldiers are well and safe in the bunker," he said.

Italy stations troops in Erbil to train Kurdish security forces as part of the international coalition.

Addressing the incident, PM Georgia Meloni took to her X handle saying, “I continue to closely follow what happened at our Erbil base, and I am in constant contact with Ministers Tajani and Crosetto to monitor the situation.”

“On behalf of the Government and personally, I express solidarity and closeness to our military personnel, who emerged unscathed following the attack: Italy is proud of the courage and professionalism they demonstrate in working daily for peace and security in the many crisis theaters”, added Meloni.

Italy, being a NATO member, raises concerns over the growing targeting of NATO countries. Earlier, the UK base in Cyprus came under attack, and an Iranian missile was intercepted by NATO defences over Hatay province in Turkey.

Although there have been no direct attacks on NATO assets, and as per a Reuters report, the drone likely struck the Italian base accidentally, possibly after losing altitude, rather than being intentionally targeted.

The West Asia situation remains grim, with global oil prices soaring amid uncertainty over further escalation, the war's end, and casualties amid blurred conflict lines.











 

