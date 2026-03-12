Italy’s base hit in Erbil amid West Asia tensions, Meloni reacts

An Italian Military base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan region, came under an overnight airstrike with no reported injuries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Thursday, linking the attack to the ongoing Iran-US Israel conflict.

According to Italian officials, they do not know who carried out the airstrike on their Erbil base, which occurred amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf, with a US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed an attack on Italy's military base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, but reported no injuries.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Italian base in Erbil," Tajani posted on X, adding he had spoken with Italy's ambassador to Iraq. "Fortunately, all our soldiers are well and safe in the bunker," he said.

"Un missile ha colpito la nostra base di

Erbil. Non ci sono vittime né feriti tra il personale

italiano. Stanno tutti bene. Sono costantemente aggiornato dal Capo di Stato Maggiore della Difesa e dal Comandante dei COVI". Così il Ministro @GuidoCrosetto pic.twitter.com/MzLpkSlu8D — Ministero Difesa (@MinisteroDifesa) March 11, 2026

Italy stations troops in Erbil to train Kurdish security forces as part of the international coalition.

Addressing the incident, PM Georgia Meloni took to her X handle saying, “I continue to closely follow what happened at our Erbil base, and I am in constant contact with Ministers Tajani and Crosetto to monitor the situation.”

“On behalf of the Government and personally, I express solidarity and closeness to our military personnel, who emerged unscathed following the attack: Italy is proud of the courage and professionalism they demonstrate in working daily for peace and security in the many crisis theaters”, added Meloni.

Continuo a seguire con attenzione quanto accaduto alla nostra base di Erbil, sono in costante contatto con i ministri Tajani e Crosetto per monitorare la situazione. A nome del Governo e mio personale esprimo solidarietà e vicinanza ai nostri militari, rimasti illesi a seguito… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) March 12, 2026

Italy, being a NATO member, raises concerns over the growing targeting of NATO countries. Earlier, the UK base in Cyprus came under attack, and an Iranian missile was intercepted by NATO defences over Hatay province in Turkey.

Although there have been no direct attacks on NATO assets, and as per a Reuters report, the drone likely struck the Italian base accidentally, possibly after losing altitude, rather than being intentionally targeted.

The West Asia situation remains grim, with global oil prices soaring amid uncertainty over further escalation, the war's end, and casualties amid blurred conflict lines.





















