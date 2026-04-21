'It's not just about money': Indian woman in US shares why NRIs don't return | Viral Video

A recent viral video featuring an Indian woman living in the United States has reignited an ongoing debate — why do many Indians choose not to return home even after earning significant money abroad?

In the video, the woman shares a candid perspective drawn from her own experience of living in the US, explaining that the decision is not just about money, but largely about lifestyle and quality of life.

People often ask, “Once someone leaves India and moves to America, why don’t they come back even after earning ₹5–6 crores?”

Since I’m in America myself, here’s the honest truth:

People don’t return because the air is cleaner, the food and water quality are better, people are… pic.twitter.com/Z1Fq87zQdT — sonali (@Imsonali0) April 20, 2026

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“It’s not just about earning crores..”

Addressing a common assumption, she says many people in India believe that earning ₹5–6 crore abroad should be enough to return and settle comfortably back home. However, she points out that earning such amounts is not as easy as it appears from the outside.

Her remarks highlight the gap between perception and reality when it comes to income and savings abroad.

Quality of life a major factor

According to the viral video, one of the biggest reasons people hesitate to return is the overall quality of life in countries like the United States.

Cleaner air and surroundings

Better food and water quality

More organized and disciplined public systems

These everyday aspects, she explains, significantly impact long-term comfort and well-being.

A Slower, more convenient lifestyle

The woman also emphasizes the calm and structured lifestyle in the US. Compared to the often fast-paced and chaotic urban life in India, she describes life abroad as more peaceful and convenient.

Over time, people become accustomed to:

Less noise and congestion

Efficient public services

Predictable routines

This adjustment makes the idea of returning to a more hectic environment difficult.

Why returning feels challenging

The video suggests that once individuals settle into a certain lifestyle, readjusting becomes a bigger challenge than expected. Even if financial goals are met, factors like comfort, convenience, and daily ease play a crucial role in long-term decisions.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users agreed with her views on infrastructure and lifestyle differences, others argued that emotional ties, family, and cultural connections often outweigh such factors.

The discussion reflects a broader reality — migration decisions today are increasingly influenced by quality of life, not just income. For many, the choice to stay abroad is shaped by a combination of practical comfort and lifestyle preferences.