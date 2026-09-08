/Ivanka Trump shares cinematic beach horseback riding video on X as outdoor adventures draw attention

Ivanka Trump, a former White House advisor, is again drawing attention following a 10-second movie she made riding a black horse on a beach on X. The post comes after several highlights in her family holiday activities, indicating an adventurous life away from politics.
This silent film uploaded to social media has no text in the post.
Visual highs: In the visual, Ivanka is seen riding a powerful black horse in coastal wet sand with ocean waves breaking in the background.
Aesthetic value: The blend of evening sunset, cloud cover, and the activity of riding drew instant engagement from viewers across social media sites.
Lifestyle: This post fits within her routine sharing of athletic and outdoor activities since stepping down from politics.
Her current film comes after other previous famous family vacations that were dominated with horse and other extreme sports.
Family vacations to Costa Rica: On a recent family vacation to Costa Rica, Ivanka and Arabella Kushner, her 15-year-old daughter, were seen horse riding around coastlines, where Ivanka wore riding boots and a helmet.
Additional activities in Costa Rica: In addition to riding horses, her Costa Rican adventures have also included surfing in the sea, zip-lining in the jungle, and jumping off waterfalls.
Consistent hobby activity: The horse-related sports have been a hobby that has been consistent over the years for the 44-year-old former official, who once posted sunset horse riding pictures with her daughter.
Based mainly in Miami, Florida, Ivanka continues to concentrate on her family and health.
Businesswoman life: She has kept herself away from politics as far as her professional engagements are concerned.
Social media activities: Her social media channels are mostly a record of her travels and fitness activities in nature.
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