/Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister arrested in Lahore ahead of PTI march to Islamabad

Police have arrested Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, at her home in Lahore ahead of a planned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march to Islamabad on September 27.
A notification issued by Lahore’s district administration said Aleema Khan had been arrested and sent to jail for 30 days. The administration cited intelligence reports, saying her presence in a public place would pose a ‘grave threat to public safety’, Reuters reported.
The PTI has organised the march to Islamabad to demand Imran Khan’s release. Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that the government would do everything it could to stop the planned protest, according to a Reuters report.
Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide to Imran Khan, criticised Aleema Khan’s arrest, calling it ‘absolutely despicable’. He added that ‘the fear of the 27th protest is clearly taking its toll’.
Aleema Khan’s arrest comes amid continuing disputes over access to Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.
Earlier this month, Imran Khan’s sisters were again denied a meeting with him despite an Islamabad High Court order concerning meetings with his family and lawyers.
Advocate Awais Younas Chaudhry said Aleema Khan and her sister, along with six lawyers, had reached the prison but were not allowed to meet the former prime minister. He said the sisters waited until after 6:30 pm without being told whether the meeting had been approved.
According to Chaudhry, the Islamabad High Court had directed that family members and lawyers be allowed to meet Imran Khan on Tuesdays, while party leaders were to meet him on Thursdays. He alleged that the court’s orders were being violated.
On September 3, Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan filed a second contempt petition in the Supreme Court over what she described as the non-implementation of the court’s August 18 order.
The petition named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Adiala Jail Superintendent Sajid Baig, Punjab Inspector General of Prisons Mian Salik Jalal, Interior Ministry Secretary Ahmed Sarwar Raza and Islamabad Capital Territory Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf as respondents.
Uzma Khan said the August 18 order allowing Imran Khan to meet his sisters weekly and speak virtually with his sons had not been implemented. She also said he had not spoken to his sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan, since March.
The petition further alleged that arrangements had not been made for telephone conversations between Imran Khan and his sons twice a week, as directed by the court.
Aleema Khan had earlier criticised the handling of Imran Khan’s legal cases, saying courts had not been hearing petitions involving the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for several months.
She alleged that Imran Khan’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir case had not been heard for 20 months and that there had been no hearing in the Toshakhana case for nine months.
She also questioned the establishment of a constitutional court, alleging that it had been set up to undermine the Supreme Court and keep Imran Khan in prison.
The sisters’ legal challenges followed an August 18 Supreme Court order concerning Imran Khan’s medical treatment and family access. The court had ordered his transfer to Shifa International Hospital for examination and treatment by a multidisciplinary medical board and allowed him to meet family members.
Authorities instead took Imran Khan to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on August 21 before returning him to Adiala Jail after doctors declared him ‘medically fit’.
(with agencies input)
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