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Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister arrested in Lahore ahead of PTI march to Islamabad

Aleema Khan had earlier criticised the handling of Imran Khan’s legal cases, saying courts had not been hearing petitions involving the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for several months.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 06:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister arrested in Lahore ahead of PTI march to Islamabad
Image Credit: Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Image: X)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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