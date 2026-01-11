An alleged audio clip has come to light in which Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief and founder Masood Azhar can be heard claiming that a substantial number of suicide bombers are prepared, warning that the true figure would shock the world.

JeM was formed in the early 2000s after UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar called for jihad in Kashmir. It has carried out numerous attacks on Indian soil, according to IANS.

Mazoor Azhar's Audio Clip

In the alleged audio clip, Masood Azhar also claimed that these suicide bombers are motivated.

"...not one, not two, not 100...not even 1,000. If I tell the exact number, there will be outrage in the global media tomorrow...," he says.

Notably, the exact date or authenticity could not be verified.

India's Operation Sindoor

This clip has surfaced months after the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, which dismantled major terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Meanwhile, during India's action, the family of Masood Azhar was reportedly killed in the strikes on Bahawalpur.

As per IANS, Bahawalpur is home to the terror group's headquarters at Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also referred to as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the Pahalgam attack in which terrorists gunned down 26 individuals.

Pakistan itself later confirmed that nine sites had been struck, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke.

(with IANS inputs)