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What is the '4F crisis'? Jaishankar's warning on food, fuel and your money

What is the 4F crisis? Jaishankar says food, fuel, fertilizer and finance pressures are squeezing the Global South. Here's how the four are connected.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
What is the '4F crisis'? Jaishankar's warning on food, fuel and your money
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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