The central idea behind the 4F crisis is that food, fuel, fertiliser and finance cannot be treated as completely separate issues. A disruption in one can quickly put pressure on the others. A country may have enough food today, for example, but still face problems if it cannot afford fertiliser for the next farming season or if conflict blocks the energy and shipping routes needed to move essential supplies. In other words, the "4F crisis" is about how a crisis in one part of the world can travel through global supply chains and eventually affect farmers, businesses and household budgets elsewhere.