Jaishankar Discusses Ongoing Efforts Towards Resolution Of Ukraine War With His Counterpart Sybiha

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany's Munich on Friday (local time). Jaishankar and Sybiha discussed ongoing efforts towards the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

During the meeting, the two leaders also spoke about further advancement of bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet FM @andrii_sybiha of Ukraine on sidelines of #MSC2025 today. Discussed ongoing efforts towards resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Also spoke about further advancement of our bilateral cooperation."

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict since February 2022. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, India has called for a peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India has also expressed its willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar also met Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder in Germany and discussed economic and technology cooperation. The two leaders also held talks about the international situation. Jaishankar said that he looked forward to welcoming Markus Soder to India.

"Delighted to meet Minister-President @Markus_Soeder of Bavaria again in Munich today. Discussed our economic and technology cooperation. Exchanged views about the international situation. Look forward to welcoming him to India," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar held a meeting with Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and discussed bilateral cooperation and Ukraine development.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet Defence Minister Boris Pistorius of Germany. Our talk revolved around bilateral cooperation and the Ukraine development."

Jaishankar also participated in a panel discussion on the topic 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' at the Munich Security Conference alongside Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowsk.

During the panel discussion, Jaishankar expressed optimism over the direction of India's democracy and stressed that India's democracy has delivered. He spoke how the elections are conducted in India and mentioned about recent elections in Delhi and parliamentary elections held in 2024.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the #MSC2025 with a panel on 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience'. Joined PM @jonasgahrstore, @ElissaSlotkin and @trzaskowski_. Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. Differed with the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on foreign interference."

The 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) is being held in Germany's Munich from February 14-16. The MSC 2025 will offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debates on the key foreign and security policy challenges of time.