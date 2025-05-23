Jaishankar Meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Conveys Best Wishes of PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Friday and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes.

Jaishankar said he looked forward to working with the German government to elevate and expand the Strategic Partnership between the two nations. He appreciated Germany's solidarity as India counters terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honored to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. Look forward to working with his Government to elevate and expand our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate Germany's solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism."

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to Merz, Gunter Sautter. The two leaders exchanged perspectives on major global issues, including combatting terrorism.

"Good conversation with Foreign & Security Policy Advisor to @bundeskanzler, Dr. Gunter Sautter today. Exchanged perspectives on major global issues, including combatting terrorism. Our deepening partnership is an important factor of stability in an uncertain world. We will also work together to strengthen resilience and trust," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met Germany's Minister of Economy and Energy, Katherina Reiche, in Berlin and discussed ways to enhance talent linkages, industry partnership and joint collaboration between the two nations to build more resilient supply chains.

"Pleased to meet Minister of Economy & Energy Katherina Reiche this morning in Berlin. Discussed ways to enhance our talent linkages, industry partnership and joint collaboration to build more resilient supply chains," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar interacted with members of the German Parliament. The EAM held discussions on wide-ranging topics, including India's firm commitment to combatting terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM appreciated the support of the members of the Parliament for the growth of India-Germany ties.

In a post on X, he wrote, "A good interaction with members of German Bundestag this evening in Berlin. Appreciate their strong support for continued growth of India-Germany relations. Also discussed with them India's firm commitment of combatting terrorism in all forms and manifestations."

Jaishankar also chaired the regional conference of Ambassadors in Europe, where he discussed Operation Sindoor and India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism.EAM said that they also discussed on various aspects of further deepening engagements with Europe.

In a post on X, he stated, "Chaired the regional conference of our Ambassadors in Europe today in Berlin. We discussed #OpSindoor and our message of zero tolerance for terrorism. Also deliberated on various aspects of more deeply engaging Europe at a time of change."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across eight airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed for cessation of hostilities.