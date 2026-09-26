/'Serial practitioner of terrorism': Jaishankar hits back at Pakistan at UN

In his General Assembly address, Jaishankar also spoke about the wider conditions needed for peace. "Peace is not just the absence of war. If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures. Then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step. To push us over. Therefore, it is imperative to strengthen stability, security, and predictability. These are crucial elements of the enabling environment for peace," he said.