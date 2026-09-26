/'Serial practitioner of terrorism': Jaishankar hits back at Pakistan at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used India's address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Saturday to issue a warning over cross-border terrorism, saying New Delhi would defend itself against attacks and their sponsors. His remarks came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the Assembly and spoke about India-Pakistan tensions, Kashmir and the Indus waters issue.
Jaishankar did not name Pakistan while making one of the most direct references in his speech. He accused a country of presenting a false account before the General Assembly and trying to make terrorism appear acceptable.
"A serial practitioner of terrorism has misrepresented facts before this Assembly, seeking to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand. We will exercise our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism. Understandings based on them will naturally be called into question. It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to change its ways," Jaishankar said.
The remarks were directed at Pakistan, according to reports on his speech. Sharif had addressed the UNGA on Friday and referred to Kashmir, the Indus waters issue and the recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
Jaishankar also asked countries to act against governments that support terrorism across borders. He said the financing of terrorist groups needed particular attention.
"A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered."
The focus on terror financing follows India's long-running effort at international forums to seek action against groups and individuals it says operate from Pakistan. Pakistan was on the Financial Action Task Force grey list from June 2018 until October 2022, when the global watchdog removed it from increased monitoring.
The UNGA speech came after another exchange involving Jaishankar in New York. During a media event with Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, a Pakistani journalist asked when India would stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.
Jaishankar replied, "A terrorist country is asking me that question." The interaction took place during a briefing on the safety and security of shipping and seafarers on the sidelines of the UN meetings.
In his General Assembly address, Jaishankar also spoke about the wider conditions needed for peace. "Peace is not just the absence of war. If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures. Then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step. To push us over. Therefore, it is imperative to strengthen stability, security, and predictability. These are crucial elements of the enabling environment for peace," he said.
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