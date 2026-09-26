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'Serial practitioner of terrorism': Jaishankar hits back at Pakistan at UN

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warns Pakistan at UNGA over cross-border terrorism, says India will defend itself and calls for action against terror financing.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 11:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
'Serial practitioner of terrorism': Jaishankar hits back at Pakistan at UN
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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