Jaishankar Sounds Alarm In Paris: Europe Faces Crisis, India And France Called To Save The World

Paris: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar did not hold back in Paris, delivering a pointed assessment of Europe’s present state and urging a rethink of the global order. Speaking along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, he highlighted that Europe is facing serious challenges with far-reaching implications for global security.

He said that recent crises, including the developing situation in Venezuela, combined with broader global uncertainty, mean that countries like India and France have a responsibility to help maintain stability.

Standing on French soil, the minister said that Europe, which is often seen as a teacher of human rights and diplomacy, now faces tough realities at home. He said Europe is going through very tough times that could affect global security. He also called for a broad global discussion on how the world order should be decided.

Experts say this statement also indirectly critiques Western dominance in bodies like the UN Security Council, highlighting the need for reforms.

Diplomatic analysts interpret Jaishankar’s remarks as a signal of Europe’s current security and economic vulnerabilities. With leadership changes in the United States and ongoing global turbulence, Europe is reassessing its security and strategic directions.

He suggested that Europe, which once guided global decisions, is now searching for its own path during uncertainty.

India, France As Global Stabilisers

Addressing the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and related US actions, Jaishankar stressed that the world is entering a period of high unpredictability. In this context, India and France’s cooperation extends beyond bilateral interests and plays a critical role in stabilising global politics.

“We are witnessing a fractured and unstable geopolitical environment. India and France working together is essential to maintaining global balance,” he said.

The timing is important because India leads BRICS, France heads the G7 and both are active in the G20, showing their shared commitment to a multipolar world, Jaishankar said. He said that their cooperation across multiple domains is crucial for sustaining global equilibrium.

India’s Important European Ally

While Jaishankar’s critique of Europe was candid, his words toward France were warm and affirming. He described France as India’s oldest and most trusted strategic partner in Europe, emphasising the depth and quality of bilateral relations.

“France has consistently supported India’s strategic autonomy,” he said, citing cooperation in defense and nuclear energy as examples.

Jaishankar’s remarks show that France is a dependable partner and stress the need to keep talking to strengthen this relationship.

Macron’s Upcoming Visit, AI Summit

An important agenda of Jaishankar’s Paris visit was to prepare for French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming trip to India. The president is scheduled to attend the AI Summit next month, continuing the collaboration initiated when Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired last year’s AI Summit in Paris.

During this visit, further agreements in defense and space cooperation are expected. It will be a milestone in India-France strategic engagement.